List of price of medieval items

Courtesy of Kenneth Hodges (hodges@jif.berkeley.edu)

The list of medieval prices which follows is by no means complete or thoroughly researched; I merely extracted references from some of the books I have, and I thought others might like to inspect it. The sources I used are listed at the end. If an item is listed several times, it is because I had several references I wished to record.

Money goes as follows: 1 pound (L) = 20 shillings (s) 1 crown = 5 shillings 1 shilling = 12 pence (d) 1 penny = 4 farthings 1 mark = 13s 4d

The French Livre, sou, and denier are equivalent to the pound, shilling and penny (Latin liber, solidus, and denarius).

For ease, I've divided this list into the following sections: tools, horses, food and livestock, books and education, buildings, cloth and clothing, armor, weapons, marriage, funerals, travel, miscellaneous goods, and wages.

Of course, a price list is a misleading guide to a feudal economy, because so many goods were either produced within a household, or supplied by a lord. Retainers could get money, but they would also get food, lodging, weapons (sometimes), and cloth. Knights Templar were provided with clothes, horses, and armor.

TOOLS Item Price Date Source Page 2 yokes 4s c1350 [3] 170 Foot iron of plough 5d " " " 3 mason's tools (not named) 9d " " " 1 spade and shovel 3d 1457 " " 1 axe 5d " " " 1 augur 3d " " " 1 vise 13s 4d 1514 [5] 27-28 Large biciron 60s " " " Small biciron 16s " " " Anvil 20s " " " Bellows 30s " " " Hammers 8d-2s 8d " " " 2 chisels 8d " " " Compete set of armorer's tools £13 16s 11d " " " Spinning Wheel 10 d 1457 [3] 170 HORSES Item Price Date Source Page War Horse up to 50s 12 cen (?) [7] 30 War Horse up to £80 13 cen [3] 72 Knight's 2 horses £10 1374 " 76 High-grade riding horse £10 13th cen " 72 Draught horse 10s-20s 13th cen " " Note: Horse prices varied dramatically; for instance, they doubled between 1210 and 1310. ([3], p. 37). FOOD AND LIVESTOCK Item Price Date Source Page Wine: Best Gascon in London 4d/gallon 1331 [2] 194 Best Rhenish in London 8d/gallon " " " Wine: Cheapest 3d-4d/gal Late 13 cen [3] 62 Best 8d-10d/gal " " " Ale (beer comes later): Good 1.5d/gal 14 cen [2] 201 Medium 1d/gal " " " Poor .75d/gal " " " Ale: First-rate 1-1.25d/gal 1320-1420 [3] 58 Second-rate .75-1d/gal " " " Ale (best): Somerset .75d 1338 [3] 210 London 1.25d " " " Beer, good 1d/quart late 16 cen [8] xx Dried Fruit (eg raisins, dates, 1-4d/lb, up figs, prunes), almonds, rice to 6d rare 14 cen(?) [3] 62-63 Spices (cinnamon, cloves, mace, pepper, sugar, etc). 1-3s/lb " " " Pepper 4s/lb mid 13 cen [9] 218 Pepper 6d/.5lb 1279-1280 [3] 11 Saffron 12s-15s/lb 14 cen(?) [3] 62-63 Cow (good) 10s 12 cen(?) [7] 30 Cow 9s 5d mid 14th [1] 99 Cow 6s 1285-1290 [3] 206 Ox 13s 1.25d mid 14 cen [1] 99 Sheep 1s 5d " " " Wether (castrated ram): Somerset 9d-10d 1338 [3] 210 London 1s 5d " " " Pig: Somerset 2s 1338 [3] 210 London 3s " " " Fowl 1d " " " 2 Chickens 1d 14 cen [4] 78 2 Dozen Eggs 1d " " " Goose (in London) 6d (legal) 7d-8d asked 1375 [2] 198 80 lb cheese 3s 4d late 13 cen [3] 114 Salted herring (wholesale) 5-10/1d 1382 [2] 198-199 Salt conger 6d each 1422-1423 [3] 69 Oats: Somerset 1s/quarter 1338 " 210 London 2s 2d per " " " quarter Cost of feeding a knight's or £30-£60, 15 cen [3] 199 merchants household per year up to £100 Related note: around 1380, these are the average costs per day of feeding people on an estate ([3], p. 65): lord, 7d; esquire, 4d; yeoman, 3d; and groom, 1d. BOOKS AND EDUCATION Item Price Date Source Page Monastary School £2 (approx) 1392-1393 [3] 75 per year Schoolmaster at Croyden: Board 2s/week* 1394 [2] 186 Instruction 13s 4d/year " " " Oxford: Board 104s/year 1374 " " Clothing 40s/year " " " Instruction 26s 8d/year " " " University: Minimum £2£L3/year Late 14 cen [3] 75 Student of good birth £4£L10/year " " " Fencing Instruction 10s/month Late 16 cen [8] xx 7 Books £5 (approx) 1479 [3] 76 126 Books £113 1397 [3] 77 To Rent a book .5d-1d per mid 13 cen [9] 172 pecia** * Source says 2s/day. This is not only insanely high, but the text also claims that the board was the same as at Oxford--i.e., 2s/week or 104s/year. ** A pecia is 16 columns of 62 lines of 32 letters, i.e., 31 744 letters, or about 7 500 - 8 000 words. Rental period is not specified, but I would guess a year; books were rented to be copied, and copying the Bible took 15 months. See [9], p. 172. BUILDINGS Item Price Date Source Page Rent per annum for 138 shops on London Bridge £160 4s 1365 [2] 114 Rent for the three London taverns with the exclusive right to sell sweet wines (hippocras, clarry, piments) £200 1365-1375 [2] 195-196 Rent cottage 5s/year 14 cen(?) [3] 208 Rent craftsman's house 20s/year " " " Rent merchant's house £2£L3/year " " " Cottage (1 bay, 2 storeys) £2 early 14 cen " 205 Row house in York (well built) up to £5 " " " Craftsman's house (i.e., with shop, work area, and room for workers) with 2-3 bays and tile roof £10£L15 early 14 cen [3] 205 Modest hall and chamber, not including materials £12 1289 [3] 79-80 Merchant's house £33£L66 early 14 cen [3] 205 House with courtyard £90+ " " " Goldsmiths' Hall (in London, with hall, kitchen, buttery, 2 chambers) £136 1365 [2] 114 Large tiled barn £83 1309-1310 [3] 79 Wooden gatehouse (30' long), barn, and drawbridge: Contract £5 6s 8d + 1341 [3] 81 builder's clothing Estimated total £16 " " " Stone Gatehouse (40' X 18'): with all except stone £16 13s 4d 1313 [3] 79-80 estimated with stone £30 " " " Tower in castle's curtain wall £333, L395 late 14 cen " " Castle & college at Tattershall £450/annum 1434-1446 " 81 for 13 years Transept of Gloucester Abbey £781 1368-1373 [3] 79-80 Stonework of church (125', no £113 13 cen(?) " " tower) (contract) note: tithes were often calculated at 1d a week for every 20s of annual rent paid (4, p. 208). The following are the estimates of raw materials and labor that went into the tower of Langeais, a rectangular, tapering stone tower built in 992- 994. The source is [6], pp. 47ff. The dimensions at the base were 17.5 meters by 10 meters; the height was 16m (3 floors); the walls were 1.5m thick, made of two shells filled with loose rock. Limestone in building: about 1050 cubic meters, or 2 600 000 kg Wood in building: 47.5 cubic meters, or 34 600 kg Nails: 3 400, or 50 kg Mortar: 350 cubic meters. To make the mortar: sand: 225 cubic meters, or 360 000 kg limestone: 40 cubic meters, or 160 000 kg green wood: 540 cubic meters, or 286 000 kg Labor Costs, in Average Working Days (AWD): procurement: 14 250 transport: 2 880 labor: unskilled: 63 500 mason: 12 700 smith: 1 600 CLOTH AND CLOTHING Item Price Date Source Page Fashionable gown easily £10, late 14 cen [2] 53 up to £50 Gentry: Shoes 4d 1470s [3] 79 Boots 6d " " " Purse 1.5d " " " Hat 10d, 1s 2d " " " Craftsman's tabard and super- tunic 3s 1285-1290 [3] 206 Reeve's murrey (dark brown) robe 6s 4d 1349-1352 " 176 Reeve's red robe 5s 3d " " " Peasants (wealthy): Linen Chemise 8d 1313 [3] 175 Shoes 6d " " " Woolen garment 3s " " " Fur-lined garments 6s 8d early 14 cen " " Tunic 3s " " " Linen 1s " " " Landless serfs' tunics 1d-6d mid 14 cen " 176 Cloth for peasant tunics 8d-1s 3d early 14 cen " " per yard Best Wool 5s/yard 1380 [3] 78 "Tawny and russet" 6s/yard 1479-1482 " " Silk 10s-12s 15 cen(?) " " per yard Furs added to garment +£2-£3 to 15 cen(?) " 79 garment The worth of cloth provided yearly by a lord to: esquires 2s 11d/yard 1289-1290 [3] 78 yeomen 2s/yard " " " lesser servants 1s 7d/yard " " " Note: loose tunics take 2.25-2.5 yards. In the late 14th century, shorter doubled (lined) tunics, known as doublets, became fashionable, requiring 4 yards ([3], pp 175,176). ARMOR Item Price Date Source Page Mail 100s 12 cen(?? [7] 30 Ready-made Milanese armor £8 6s 8d 1441 [4] 112 Squire's armor £5-£6 16s 8d " " " Armor for Prince of Wales, "gilt and graven" £340 1614 [5] 20 Complete Lance Armor £3 6s 8d 1590 [5] 185 Complete corselets 30s " " " Cuirass of proof with pauldrons 40s " " " Normal cuirass with pauldrons 26s 8d " " " Target of proof 30s " " " Morion 3s 4d " " " Burgonet 4s " " " Cuirass of pistol-proof with pauldrons £1 6s 1624 [5] 189-190 Cuirass without pauldrons £1 " " " Lance Armor £4 " " " Targets of Proof 24s " " " Cuirass with cap £4 " " " Armor of proof £14 2s 8d 1667 " 68 Bascinet 13s 4d + 1369 " 88 3s 4d to line it Armor in a merchant's house (leather?) 5s 1285-1290 [3] 206 Total Armor owned by a knight £16 6s 8d 1374 " 76 Armor in house of Thomas of Woodstock, duke of Gloucester £103 1397 " 77 Fee for cleaning rust off corselets 5d each 1567 [5] 80 Fee for varnishing, replacing straps, and rivetting helmet and corselet 1s 4d 1613 [5] 90 Barrel for cleaning mail 9d 1467 [5] 79

Cuirass of proof with pauldrons: plates: 5s 6d finishing, rivets, and straps: 7s 6d selling price 26s Lance armor: plates 14s 5d finishing, et cetera 40s selling price 80s WEAPONS Item Price Date Source Page Cheap sword (peasant's) 6d 1340s [3] 174 Pair of wheel-lock pistols, with tools for them £2 16s mid 17th [4] 208 Holsters for pistols 6d " " " Wheel-lock carbine £1 10s " " " Shoulder belt for carbine 1s " " " Pair of flintlock pistols £2 5s " " " Flintlock carbine £1 2s " " " Musket 16s 6d-18s 6d " " "

Note: Sorry, folks, that's all I found. It was mandatory in England for all freemen to own certain types of weapons and armor. (In 1181 every freeman having goods worth 10 marks (1 mark = 13s 4d) had to have a mail shirt, a helmet, and a spear. All other freemen should have helmet, spear, and gambeson (quilted armor) [4], p. 39.) Later, the government stored arms and armour in churches for use; in the 13th century anyone with an income of £2-£5 (wealthy peasants) had to have bows; archery practice became compulsory on Sundays and holidays. You may know that the extreme range of the longbow was 400 yards, but did you know that a statute of Henry VIII no one over 24 could practice at a range of less than 220 yards? (See [4], p. 95 and elsewhere). Note: for guessing prices, see the section on tools (an axe for 5d). An armorer might make 24s a month; say a week to make a decent sword, and you might get a price that way. See the section on books and education for fencing instruction.

MARRIAGE Item Price Date Source Page Sample peasant dowries: 13s 4d, 14 cen(?) [3] 179 35s 11d, 57s, 63s 4d For serfs, mechet (fees) to lord, depending on wealth 1s-13s 4d 14 cen(?) [3] 179 Wedding feast, wealthy peasant 20s " " " Wealthy peasant wedding total £3-£4 " " " Dowry for esquire's daughter up to £66 15 cen " 84 13s 4d Dowry for baron's daughter £1000 + " " " London parents (both sets) each offered couple £100 1385 [2] 154 Note: these costs will be wildly varying depending on circumstance. FUNERALS Item Price Date Source Page Cheap gentlewoman's funeral (bell-ringing, clergy, food) £7 1497 [3] 85 Brass monument, with a figure incised, on marble base-- fitting for lesser aristocrat £8 early 14 cen " " Bishop Mitford's funeral (with 1450 guests!) £130+ 1407 " " Memorial Chapel for Richard Beauchamp, earl of Warwick £2481 1439-1463 " " Bronze effigy on guilded tomb £400 " " " Note: Christopher Dyer gives as a rough rule of thumb 1 year's income for a funeral ([3], p. 85) TRAVEL Item Price Date Source Page Queen's chariot £400 14 cen [1] 99 Lady Eleanor's chariot £1000 14 cen [1] 99 Chariot £8 1381 [3] 72 Chariot maintence 1-3s/year 14 cen " " Barge £10 " " " Iron-bound cart 4s c1350 " 170 Guide for a night 1d 14 cen [1] 129 Ferry ride per horseman 1d " " " Keeping an earl's warhorse 82 days in summer 36s 9.5d 1287 [3] 71 Note: [1], pp 126-129, gives the following prices at an inn in 1331. For one day, 3 men with 4 servants spent: Bread, 4d; beer, 2d; wine 1.25d; meat, 5.5d; potage, .25d; candles, .25d; fuel, 2d; beds, 2d; fodder for horses, 10d. The four servants staying alone sleep 2 nights for 1d. Generally, all 7 spend 2d a night on beds; in London, it is 1d per head. MISCELLANEOUS Item Price Date Source Page 6 silver spoons 14s 1382 [2] 24 2 gold rings with diamonds £15 " " " Gold Ring with ruby 26s 8d " " " 3 strings of pearls 70s " " " 6 gold necklaces 100s " " " Fee to enroll an apprentice: with mercers (cloth dealers) 2s 14 cen [2] 111 with carpenters 1s " " " Fee to join guild at end of apprenticeship: with mercers 20s " [2] 111 with carpenters 3s 4d " " " Fee to join guild 6s 8d-£3 14 cen(?) [3] 208 Fee to gain freedom of a town (to enjoy its exemption from feudal duties) 3s 4d-20s 14 cen(?) [3] 208 To empty a cesspit in a city 6s 8d 15 cen(?) [3] 209 Candles Somerset 1.5d/lb 1338 [3] 210 London 2d-2.5d/lb " " " Candles tallow 1.5d/lb 15 cen(?) [3] 74 wax 6.5d/lb 1406-1407 " " Vat 4d 1457 [3] 170 Barrel 3d " " " Bottle 4d " " " 2 buckets 1s " " " 1 sheet 4d " " " 1 mattress 2d " " " 4 pillows 4d " " " 3 boards for a bed 4d " " " 2 sheets, 4 blankets 5s 8p 1349-1352 " " 16 bedspreads, 20 sheets, 8 featherbeds £3 1s 1285-1290 [3] 206 Duke's bed of cloth of gold, with blue satin canopy £182 3s 1397 [3] 77 Table 6d 1457 [3] 170 Chair 3d " " " Chest with necessaries thereto 2s 2d " " " 2 chests 6d each " " " Metal ewer 6d 1349-1352 " " Brass pot 2s " " " Basin and ewer 8d " " " Basin and ewer 2s 8d " " " Towel 6d " " " Coffer 1s " " " 2 stools 8d " " " Ceramic cooking pot .5d 1340s " 174 Note: most of these come from inventories of peasants' belongings. The fine goods would be more expensive. Note about lighting: great houses could use 100 lb of wax and tallow in a single winter night ([3], p. 74). Others, not as rich, would go to sleep earlier. WAGES Profession Wage Date Source Page Mercenaries: knight banneret 4s/day 1316 [4] 78 knight 2s/day " " " man-at-arms or squire 1s/day " " " Regular Army Esquires, constables, and centenars 1s/day 1346 [4] 79 Mounted archers, armored infantry, hobilars, vintenars 6d/day " " " Welsh vintenars 4d/day " " " Archers 3d/day " " " Welsh infantry 2d/day " " " Captain 8s/day late 16 cen [4] 181 Lieutenant 4s/day " " " Ensign 2s/day " " " Drummer or trumpeter 20d/day " " " cavalryman 18d/day " " " infantry 8d/day " " " Laborer £2/year max c1300 [3] 29 Crown revenues (at peace) £30 000 c1300 " " Barons per year £200-500+ c1300 " " Earls per year £400-£11000 c1300 " " Sergeant at Law (top lawyer) £300/year 1455 " 47 Chief armorer 26s 8d/month 1544 [5] 182 Other armorers in same shop 24s/month 1544 " " except "Old Martyn" who made 38s 10d/month 1544 " " Apprentices in same shop 6d/day 1544 " " Master mason 4d/day 1351 [2] 24 Master carpenter 3d/day " " " Carpenters' Guild stipend to a sick member 14d/week 1333 [2] 156 Weavers 5d/day, no 1407 [2] 146 food Chantry priest per year £4 13s 4d 1379 [2] 24 Squires per annum 13s 4d-£1 14 cen [1] 116-117 Carters, porters, falconers 5s-8s 8d 14 cen [1] 116-117 grooms, messengers per year Kitchen servants 2s-4s/year 14 cen [1] 116-117 Boys and pages 1s-6s/year 14 cen [1] 116-117 Wardens of London Bridges £10/year 1382 [2] 128 Note: sheriffs of London paid 300 £s per year, hoping to make a profit from the fines they collected. Note: 30 adult sheep could produce about 20s of wool per year in 1299 ([3], p. 114). Note: To get a VERY ROUGH sense of money, I reproduce the following chart from Dyer ([3], p. 206). These are averages of daily wages in pence. Decade Thatcher Thatcher's mate 1261-70 2 - 1271-80 2.5 1 1281-90 2.25 1 1291-1300 2.5 1 1301-10 2.5 1 1311-20 3 1.25 1321-30 3 1 1331-40 3 1.25 1341-50 3 1.25 1351-60 3.5 2 1361-70 3.5 2 1371-80 4.25 2.5 1381-90 4 2.25 1391-1400 4.25 2.75 1401-10 4.5 3 1411-20 4.75 3 1421-30 4.5 3 1431-40 4.5 3.25 1441-50 5.25 4 1451-60 5.5 3.25 1461-70 4.75 3.75 1471-80 5.25 3.75 1481-90 6 3.75 1491-1500 5.5 3.5 1501-10 5.75 4 1511-20 5.25 4

